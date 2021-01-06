Farm Bureau Insurance and Berkeley County Farm Bureau spread holiday cheer

Berkeley County Farm Bureau and local Farm Bureau Insurance agents brought a little more joy to the holiday season by helping those in the community.
The local offices donated $500 to Windwood Family Services. Windwood Family Services is a farm that serves at-risk youth and families. It provides a rehabilitative home for boys who have overcome exposure to neglectful living situations.
The home also provides community based prevention services to ensure a safe and secure environment that allows children to thrive and that encourages family engagement.
The donation is part of a company sponsored holiday community outreach program called Farm Bureau Cares. Through Farm Bureau Cares, county Farm Bureau offices across South Carolina provide a monetary donation during December to help a family or charity of their choice.
Each local donation made by the County Farm Bureau and local agents is matched by Farm Bureau Insurance.
This holiday season, more than $47,000 was donated statewide through Farm Bureau Cares to assist charities and countless individuals.