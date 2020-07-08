Empty the Shelter adoption event at Dorchester Paws

Dorchester Paws has again partnered with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to hold an Empty the Shelter adoption event.
Dorchester Paws, the county’s only open-admission animal shelter, will offer adoptions for $25 on July 10-12.
According to a news release from the animal shelter, more than 160 shelters and rescues around North America will be participating in this reduced fee adoption event which will aim to find forever homes for thousands of dogs and cats.
With fostering pets becoming so prevalent during COVID-19, BISSELL Pet Foundation will honor foster-to-adopt cases that start as fosters during the adoption event and are finalized up to one week after the event.
“More pets run away on the 4th of July than any other day of the year,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “The increase in shelter intake puts pressure on our partners, who are already working with limited staff and funding due to COVID-19. The best way for us to support them is to help their pets find loving homes. Bringing awareness to adoptable animals in shelters is a priority for BISSELL Pet Foundation.”
All animals included in the Empty the Shelter promotion will be microchipped and spayed/neutered to prevent further pet homelessness.
Since the program began in 2016, Empty the Shelter has found homes for 37,294 pets and counting. During the COVID-19 pandemic, 6,231 pets were adopted during the two appointment-only Empty the Shelter events BISSELL held worldwide.
Interim Executive Director Maddie Moore notes the decrease in shelter donations and adoptions seen due to the uncertainty and changes associated with COVID-19, “We hope that by partnering with BISSELL we will be able to place more animals in adoption homes."
Dorchester Paws is open Monday-Sunday from 12pm to 5pm for walk-ins. The shelter is located at 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville and they are constantly updating their website to include animals that are brought in on a daily basis, the pets at foster, and updates on the dogs and cats that are in the shelter currently.