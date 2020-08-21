Employment rate rises

Employment rates across the state rose in July as more people went back to work amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and unemployment rates ticked lower, according to the Department of Employment and Workforce.
The most recent survey by DEW was released early Friday, August 21 and included data collected by its monthly Household Survey.
Around the state, the seasonally adjusted, monthly survey of households estimated the number of South Carolinians working increased to 2,242,832. That is a significant increase of 16,049 people over June 2020, however it’s also a significant decrease of 67,088 people over July 2019.
Nationally, the unemployment rate declined from 11.1 percent in June to 10.2 percent in July.
“The latest release for July’s Employment Situation shows the number of jobs continue to rise as the unemployment rate moves lower,” said Dan Ellzey, DEW’s executive director. “The state’s worst unemployment rate was measured in April, with a revised unemployment rate of 12.8 percent. July’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in South Carolina stands at 8.6 percent, a 32.8 percent improvement. That number is significantly better than the current national unemployment rate of 10.2 percent.”
Ellzey said the data shows a promising trend of people rejoining the workforce but about 91,820 individuals will need to find work in order to get back to pre-pandemic employment numbers.
In Dorchester County, the July unemployment rate was 8.8 percent, up from 8.7 percent in June, but much higher than the same period a year ago when the unemployment rate was 2.6 percent.
Next door in Berkeley County, the July unemployment rate stood at 8.7 percent, up from 8.3 percent in June, but significantly higher than a year ago at the same time when the county’s unemployment rate was among the best in the state at just 2.7 percent.
“Overall, I believe our state should be pleased with the recovery-driven direction of our economy,” Ellzey said. “We are encouraged by the steady improvements. I believe the positive trends are indicative of the timing and measured steps taken by Governor McMaster when re-opening our economy.”