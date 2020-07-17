Employment rate drops sharply as economic activity ramps up

from page A1
Unemployment rates across the state showed a sharp recovery in June as more people went back to work in the wake of the coronavirus, according to the Department of Employment and Workforce.
The most recent survey by DEW was released early Friday, July 17 included data collected by its monthly Household Survey.
Around the state, the seasonally adjusted, monthly survey of households estimated the number of South Carolinians working increased to 2,222,144. That is a significant increase of 105,714 people over May 2020, however it’s also a significant decrease of 80,904 people over June 2019.
Nationally, the unemployment rate declined from 13.3 percent in May to 11.1 percent in June. Closer to home, the news was a little better.
In Berkeley County, the June unemployment rate stood at 8.3 percent, down from 11 percent in May, but significantly higher than a year ago at the same time when the county’s unemployment rate was among the best in the state at just 2.8 percent.
“There are many promising economic indicators in June’s Employment Situation, as reported in the seasonally adjusted, monthly survey of South Carolinians,” said Dan Ellzey, DEW’s executive director. “More than 105,000 people rejoined the workforce since last month’s release. That means we now have more than 2,222,000 South Carolinians working. While that is not as high as the March level, it does show great improvement.”
Next door in Dorchester County, the June unemployment rate was 8.7 percent, down from 11.5 percent in May, but again higher than the same period a year ago when the unemployment rate was 2.8 percent.
According to DEW officials, another economic marker to note is the drastic decrease in the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate to 8.7%.
“While that is nowhere near the March level of 3.2 percent, it is dramatically better than the May number of 12.4 percent,” Ellzey said. “It is also significantly better than the US national average of 11.1 percent. These positive economic numbers would not have been possible without the reopening of the state. It is encouraging to see that our businesses can re-open and comply with strict safety protocols to protect employees and customers. The continued success of our businesses, to both re-open and remain safe, is imperative for the state’s economic recovery.”
However, according the the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, June also saw a continued increase of coronavirus cases. The seven-day average of reported coronavirus cases jumped from 280 on June 1 to 1,394 on June 30. New case went from 294 per day to 1,753 per day for the month of June.
“There is still a long way to go and there’s much work to be done,” Ellzey said. “We still have South Carolinians filing initial claims at a rate that is double of what we saw in 2009. We will continue to process these claims as quickly as possible and get benefits into the hands of eligible claimants.”
According to the most recent DEW report, industries reporting gains were Leisure and Hospitality (+29,600 jobs); Professional and Business Services (+13,700 jobs); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+11,900 jobs); Education and Health Services (+6,400 jobs); Other Services (+6,200 jobs); Manufacturing (+2,600 jobs); Construction (+1,400 jobs); Financial Activities (+800 jobs); and Government (+200 jobs).
Decreases were noticed only in the Information sector with 200 jobs cut.