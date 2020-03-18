Employment grows to a new record in South Carolina

The monthly survey of households across the state estimated the number of South Carolinians working has moved higher, establishing a new record of 2,330,683.
That is a sizeable increase of 4,665 people over December 2019, according to the SC Department of Emplyment and Workforce.
"That is also a significant increase of 43,517 people over January 2019," according to a prepared statement from SCDEW.
Locally, Dorchester County saw the labor force grow from 76,689 in December to 78,940 in January, an increase of 2,251. In January 2019 the labor force stood at 75,095, meaning the county saw in increase in available workers of 3,845.
From December to January, the unemployment rate went from 2 percent to 2.5 percent. A year ago — in January 2019 — the unemployment rate stood at 3.2 percent.
Next door in Berkeley County, the labor force grew from 103,401 in December to 105,084 in January, an increase of 1,683. The year-over-year increase was 4,018.
Berkeley County's unemployment rate increased slightly from 2.1 percent in December to 2.6 in January. January 2019's unemployment rate was 3.2 percent.
Statewide, unemployment estimates decreased to 56,590 people. That is a decrease of 689 people since December 2019 and a decrease of 23,666 over January 2019.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged over the month from the revised rate of 2.4 percent in December.
Nationally, the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.6 percent from December’s estimate of 3.5 percent.
The state’s estimated labor force (people working plus unemployed people looking for work) increased to 2,387,273.
That is an increase of 3,976 people since December 2019, and also an increase of 19,851 individuals over January 2019.