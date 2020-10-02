Election managers preparing for the next phase
After requests were received, Dorchester County is reporting that over 10,000 absentee ballots are scheduled to go out by mail on Monday Oct. 5, they should begin showing up in mailboxes on Oct. 7.
Berkeley County is reporting ballots will be mailed beginning Oct. 6, as well. Berkeley County currently has 24,174 absentee requests and 15,728 completed and returned absentee requests. All ballots must be received by the Election Commission no later than 7:00 PM on Election Day.
Registered Berkeley County voters may also vote in-person absentee at the County’s Voter Registration and Elections Office, located at 6 Belt Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461, starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5.
The office will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 2 and on Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Extended office hours will be available on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. In-person absentee voting will close at the Voters Registration and Elections Office at 5 p.m. on Nov. 2.
According to a news release from Berkeley County, voting machines will also be available for in-person voting weekdays between Oct. 19 and Oct. 30 at the Hanahan Library, located at 1216 Old Murray Court in Hanahan, SC 29410, and the St. Stephen Library, located at 113 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen, SC 29479.
Registered Berkeley County voters may also vote in-person absentee at the County’s Voter Registration and Elections Office, located at 6 Belt Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461, starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5. The office will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 2 and on Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Extended office hours will be available on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. In-person absentee voting will close at the Voters Registration and Elections Office at 5 p.m. on Nov. 2.
In Dorchester County residents can vote in-person absentee beginning Monday, October 5 - Monday, November 2 at the Dorchester County Clemson Extension Office located at 201 Johnston Street in St. George. Absentee voting will only be available between the hours of 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday - Friday.
In addition to the above, the Dorchester County Voter Registration and Elections Office will also be open on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM for in-person absentee voting.
Residents can vote In-Person Absentee at the Rollins Edwards Community Center located at 301 N. Hickory St. in Summerville, beginning Monday, Oct. 19 - Friday, Oct. 30, between the hours of 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM
In North Charleston Residents can vote In-Person Absentee at the Wescott Park Community Center located at 9006 Dorchester Road in North Charleston, beginning Monday, October 19 - Friday, October 30 between the hours of 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM.