Effort ongoing to get vaccinations to underserved and rural areas

In an effort to get more people vaccinated the local NAACP and The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has organized three different clinics in Berkeley County.
So far at the two previous events held in May, in Huger and Moncks Corner, the turnout was decent but currently the COVID-19 vaccination numbers in some areas of Berkeley County are not what they should be.
“This has been a, get out the vaccine, campaign that we’re hosting in Berkeley County but there are branches all over the state who are doing vaccination clinics in underserved or rural communities,” said Sharina Haynes, President of the Goose Creek branch of the NAACP. “We want to get as close to herd immunity as possible because the percentages have been so low, particularly in African-American Communities.”
SCDHEC’s latest vaccination dashboard shows 38% of Berkeley County’s 171,900 residents, who are age eligible, have received at least one dose. The current data, on the county also shows that 39,000 whites have had at least one dose compared with 11,300 blacks and 1,300 of those who identify as Hispanic or Latino.
“I think that we are lagging as a community in the numbers but I think it’s more about access than people not wanting to get the vaccine,” she said. “I think as the vaccine becomes more accessible to everyone and people are able to get it, I think we will see those numbers rise.”
The next event will be held in Goose Creek on May 29, at the Calvary Church of God and Christ at 302 Jeffs Circle, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The vaccine being offered, at the first-come-first-served clinic, is the two shot, Moderna vaccination.
Haynes said, other than making sure the recipient is 18-years-old or older there won’t be a long registration process. Organizers want to make the clinic as seamless as possible to get the vaccine into the most people.
“The goal of these clinics is to increase access to these COVID-19 vaccinations in these rural communities where people may not have vehicles to get places that are far from their home,” said Haynes. “The Goose Creek Branch of the NAACP wants people to know, we are here to help and we are here to serve.”