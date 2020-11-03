Early voting reducing wait time on Election Day, law enforcement on standby

Election Day voting steady but the thousands of early votes are likely easing the wait times at the polls on Nov. 3.
Wait times at some polling sites are longer than others. The longest reported so far has been an hour-and-a-half, earlier in the morning on Election Day in Berkeley County. A majority of wait times vary from one hour to as little as five-minutes in both Berkeley and Dorchester Counties.
But the wait times could be a lot worse if not for all the early voting. In Berkeley County, over 20,000 in just mail-in absentee ballots were returned. Workers were allowed, by law, to open the outside envelope beginning Nov. 1.
A second envelope that contains the completed ballot can’t be opened and counted until election day. Machines will be used that will count those votes on Election Day. Election Officials say the machines can count between 40 and 50 ballots a minute. If you have not mailed your completed mail-in absentee-ballot, it will have to be dropped off at the election headquarters in your county, before 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
In Dorchester County, nearly 50,000 people voted absentee compared to 15,282 in 2016. Also officials said, due to the amount of by-mail ballots it is possible the final results will not be available until midday on Wednesday Nov. 4, or later.
So far on Election Day, everything is going as it should but there are some worries that some civil unrest could happen due to contentious nature of the 2020 Election. In the City of Charleston some businesses are boarding-up windows. They have not gone that far yet in Summerville, but the Summerville Police Department did respond to a request for a statement about the agency’s plans.
“Our agency has an action plan in place and we are working with other law enforcement agencies in the tri-county should any issues arise,” said Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department. “Our agency also has some of our specialized units such as the criminal investigations division patrolling the roads and answering calls for service this week,” the statement said. “We would ask that residents be patient as long lines are expected at polling stations. As always, if anyone observes what they believe to be suspicious activity, don’t hesitate to contact law enforcement.”