Drunk, Drive, Die campaigns continues through holiday weekend

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS), the Goose Creek Police Department, and law enforcement partners statewide have announced the start of its “Sober or Slammer” campaign running through Jan. 1.
The annual “Sober or Slammer” Christmas/New Year’s campaign features a continuation of the “Drink. Drive. Die.” message.
The “Drink. Drive. Die.” message can be seen and heard on radio, social/digital media, outdoor advertising, and connected/cable television. The advertising emphasizes the serious consequences of driving while under the influence of alcohol and serves as an educational companion to accompany enforcement efforts.
SCHP, the Goose Creek Police Department, and other local law enforcement agencies will also conduct a series of public safety checkpoints throughout the state during the New Year’s holiday period. The South Carolina Highway Patrol encourages motorists to take the following steps to ensure a safe ride home:
- Designate a sober driver;
- Use public transportation, such as buses and shuttles;
- Call a local cab or taxi service, or plan ahead for a taxi. (Some local towing services also offer safe rides home and will tow the driver’s car for a fee);
- Download and use ride-share apps such as Uber, Lyft, Sidecar, etc.
"The Goose Creek Police department sends wishes for a happy and safe holiday for all motorists," according to a prepared statement from Capt. James P. Brown, City of Goose Creek Police Department. "We encourage following the safety tips given to ensure the safety of all traveling during this holiday period."