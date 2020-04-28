Drowning in Berkeley County, dive crews recover body

Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver announced a fatality on the water on Tuesday, April 28, involving a fisherman.
Oliver said in statement that at 11:15a.m. Berkeley County dispatch received the call about to an overturned kayak at the Re-Diversion Canal, near the Amos Gourdine Boat Landing in the Russellville area. Russellville is about three miles from the town of St. Stephen.
Oliver said a 26-year-old man was fishing when witnesses stated that the kayak he was in rolled over. The man attempted to swim to shore when he went under.
The statement from the coroner said the man was not wearing a life jacket. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Dive Team recovered the man’s body at 11:36 a.m. and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office received the call at 12:04p.m.
At this time the name of the victim is not being released pending notification of family. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.