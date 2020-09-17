Draft available for the Asian Longhorned Beetle Eradication Program in Dorchester County

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant and Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is announcing the availability of a draft environmental assessment for the Asian longhorned beetle (ALB) eradication program in Charleston, Dorchester, and Colleton counties in South Carolina. The document addresses the environmental impacts of conducting eradication activities in these areas and potential alternatives.
ALB is infesting trees in Charleston County. Although the beetle is not known to be in Dorchester and Colleton counties, APHIS included the two additional counties in the draft environmental assessment because some of the infested trees are close to these county borders.
APHIS is seeking public comment on the document for 30 days. APHIS will thoroughly review and consider all public input submitted during the comment period and use the information as we work to complete a final environmental assessment.
APHIS invites the public to review and comment on the draft environmental assessment until September 18, 2020.
The draft environmental assessment can be accessed now on the Environmental Assessment page of the APHIS website, available at: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/planthealth/ea/.