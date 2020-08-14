Dorchester Paws offers half-priced adoption on cats

Dorchester Paws is currently operating overcapacity at cats. According to a news release from the organization, the shelter is currently designed to house approximately 80 cats currently has 410 cats in care, with cats currently being admitted. To combat this overcapacity, Dorchester Paws has begun a half-priced adoption fee promotion on all cats, including kittens.
The shelter likened the situation to a “purricane,” wordplay on the current hurricane season.
“We need your help,” said Interim Executive Director Maddie Moore. “Right now, we have 410 cats in care. As the only open-admission no-kill shelter in Dorchester County, we know that every day is different, but right now, we need our community to help us bunker down and help us weather this storm.”
This half-priced adoption fee promotion includes felines at the shelter, meaning cats and kittens, but your fee covers their spay/neuter, vaccines, and a microchip.
If a resident is interested in helping, but not able to make the long-term commitment of adoption, fostering is another impactful way to help the shelter.
April Howard, Director of Shelter Operations, said the shelter’s greatest priority is being able to keep a humane standard of care for our animals, “but to do this, we need your help. While this is an opportunity to adopt a cat at a lower price, this is a moment where our community members will realize that the love of an adopted animal is priceless.”