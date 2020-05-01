Dorchester Paws executive director terminated amid euthanization controversy

SUMMERVILLE — On April 10, Kim Almstedt said she was informed by three board members that the day would be her last day as executive director of Dorchester Paws. It was on Good Friday. Almstedt had served in the leadership position for the past three and a half years at the only open admission animal shelter in Dorchester County.
She said she was shocked by the news considering that only a few weeks before she had received a “stellar” performance review that showed the full board was “extremely happy with her progress, leadership and initiatives.”
Almstedt had spearheaded the nonprofit organization’s capital campaign to build a new adoption facility, a project that was recently backed by a $1 million gift from the county.
Almstedt said she can only conclude that three of the board members were pressured by legal action over the euthanization of a Siberian husky that took place in March. She said the decision to euthanize the dog named Cloud came after he attacked Dorchester Paws employees during a health exam.
“He pinned an employee to the wall and tried to maul them,” Almstedt said.
Cloud also had a history of aggression and there were other recorded incidents of him trying to bite handlers, Almstedt said. She said if she had allowed the animal to continue its journey to a rescue group, she feared it would attack another person. She said she was responsible not only for the safety of the animals, but also the community members who adopt them.
A husky rescue group, ‘Our rescue, Husky Education And Rescue Team,’ had already begun the process of transferring Cloud to their facility in Maryland. The group said it had been contacted by Dorchester Paws and informed that Cloud had been brought to the shelter by someone who found him roaming the streets. According to the H-E-A-R-T, Cloud had begun to deteriorate in the shelter environment. He struggled with allowing strangers to handle him, but once someone earned his trust there was no concern.
H-E-A-R-T was told that Cloud had neck sensitivities and a “low grumbling” when he was uncertain. The rescue group said it is accustomed to handling such issues while it rehabilitates Siberian huskies.
The breed-specific rescue had arranged for a flight for the animal to be transported. When the group learned about the euthanization, it started an online petition that garnered thousands of signatures. The group said it wanted “closure for Cloud,” and asked supporters to request that Almstedt be removed from her position.
H-E-A-R-T, said in their petition that Siberian huskies are known to become defensive and it is common that they misbehave or even give a ‘pressure bite’ when they feel threatened. Many huskies need to be muzzled while at the veterinary office, according to the group.
The petition triggered a social media storm that wreaked havoc on Dorchester Paws, according to Almstedt.
“There was a complete defamation of my character—the accusation and allegations are absolutely false,” Almstedt said. “The amount of death threats, the amount of resources pulled from Dorchester Paws...it has been absolutely shocking and it’s been a horrific past couple of weeks.”
Almstedt called her termination an “extremely unfortunate circumstance where social media got a hold of a lot of people and a lot of untruths were told.”
The Dorchester Paws Board of Directors emailed the following statement to the Journal Scene but did not offer more information on the matter:
“As of April 10th, 2020, Kim Almstedt (Executive Director) is no longer with Dorchester Paws,” the statement read. “We thank Kim for all that she did to improve the organization. We wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors. Dorchester Paws is focused on bettering the organization each and every day and we look forward to what the future holds.”
H-E-A-R-T posted the following update to their online petition on April 20: “We have received official word that Cloud's death is no longer in vain...The Executive Director has been terminated by the Dorchester Paws Board of Directors. We hate that Cloud is gone, his life was way too short. But we are grateful the DP Board has taken measures to ensure other innocent animals are not euthanized hastily.”
The post went on to add: “To those who have withheld support to this shelter because you wanted to see change, we hope we've been able to accomplish this for you. DP will need you to rally behind them now and help them continue to move in a positive direction. Please continue to hold them accountable for what's best for the animals.”
Much of the controversy surrounding the euthanization of Cloud stems from Dorchester Paws’ “no kill” status as it is a partner in the “No Kill South Carolina Coalition.” However, the term does not mean the shelter is not allowed to perform any euthanizations.
Dorchester Paws has worked to eliminate euthanizations that are related to lack of space in the shelter or resources, but even “no kill” shelters are allowed to euthanize animals that pose a risk to the safety of people.
Shelters like Dorchester Paws define “no-kill” as saving every dog and cat that can be saved. Employees at the shelter treat wounded animals and work on any behavior problems so the dogs and cats have the best possible chance at finding a home. All the animals are vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered before they are adopted to loving forever homes.
In 2019, the shelter took in 3,725 cats and dogs. It facilitated the adoption of 77 percent of those animals. According to the shelter’s data, some animals were transferred out to rescue groups. About 9 percent of the animals taken in were lost pets that were reunited with their owners. Roughly 3 percent of the total number of animals taken in by the shelter were euthanized.