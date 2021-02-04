Dorchester Paws annual oyster roast to take place virtually

The 21st Annual Oyster Roast to benefit the animals at Dorchester Paws, has rebranded itself as a "Virtual Pot Roast."
Hungry oyster lovers now have an option to pre-order a pot roast stew or oyster roast stew that can be picked up 4-8 p.m. Feb. 6 at 1585 Central Ave. in Summerville.
"We invite you to join us for out annual event, with a twist," organizers stated on Thursday. "While it may look a little different, it is still for the same cause. Please help us support the animals of Dorchester Paws from the safety and comfort or you own home."
Orders must be made at DorchesterPaws.org.