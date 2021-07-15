Dorchester District Two announces it will no longer require face coverings in schools

After more then a year of mask mandates integrated into everyday life, face covering policies in Dorchester District 2 have loosened up.
Dorchester District Two has announced that it will no longer require face coverings for students or staff on district property or school busses. The newly updated policy went into effect immediately after being announced July 12.
The decision was made in accordance with the state budget Proviso 1.108, which was recently passed by the South Carolina Legislature.
Face coverings remain a recommendation of state and federal health officials, and the school district is continuing to strongly encourage students and staff members to use them.
DD2 officials say the Board of Trustees plans to review and modify current board policy on face coverings to be in compliance with the Legislature. In addition, all district health and safety measures related to COVID-19 will be updated and incorporated in the district’s reopening of school plans for 2021-2022.