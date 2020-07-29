Dorchester County man charged with tax evasion related to $3.6 million in sales

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Dorchester County businessman and charged him with 15 counts of tax evasion.
Amit Jagdish Madan, 38, of Summerville, is the owner of Palmetto Spirits of North Charleston and Sunshine Food Store 2 in Charleston County and Sunshine Food Store 1 in Dorchester County.
The defendant is charged with failing to report $3,620,649 of sales for his three stores from 2014 through 2019, according to arrest warrants. During that time, Madan evaded approximately $294,938 of Sales Tax due to the state, according to arrest warrants received by the Journal Scene.
If convicted, Madan faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count. The defendant had a bond hearing at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center and is now being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
"The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws," according to prepared statement by Department of Revenue officials. "By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply."
The department asked residents that if they suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud to contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.