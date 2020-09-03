Dorchester County farmer builds state’s first malt house

from page A1
In the rural farming community of St. George, surrounded by fields of nearly-mature cotton and peanuts, the state’s first and only malt house operates around the clock to create a malt made from locally-grown barley.
Malted barley is used by brewers to make beer. Malting is the first step in the process of making those widely-consumed fermented beverages. Until recently, South Carolina’s breweries sourced their malted barley from out of state companies. But now the Palmetto Malt Company is providing South Carolina-grown, harvested and malted barley.
Owned and operated by Jared Weathers, the Palmetto Malt Company is located on the very land that Weathers’ family has farmed for more than 50 years. Last month Weathers and his business partner, Alex Reeves, completed their first batch of malted barley and Wide Awake Brewing Company, a start-up craft beer microbrewery in Berkeley County, is brewing the first beer made from the batch.
‘Farm to Froth’
When Weathers, 27, first proposed growing malting barley on his family’s farm, the idea was not received well; it can be difficult to grow the crop in South Carolina due to the high humidity. But Weathers, a craft beer enthusiast, recognized an increased demand for malted barley as more local breweries open across the region. And perhaps more importantly, as a young farmer, Weathers was looking for opportunities to diversify.
“It took a lot of persuasion to convince my dad to give up some of his land to plant barley instead of cotton,” Weathers said. “Barley yields in the South are about half of what they are in the North.”
Neither his father nor many others in his family knew much about the craft beer scene happening in the Palmetto State. Weathers himself was also new to exploring the brewing process but his interest was piqued by the agricultural side to beer making — or as he likes to say; “taking it from farm to froth.”
“The farming side is my favorite part of the (beer making) process,” Weathers said. “Getting to see barley in a field and then going into a brewery and getting to taste what you grew…”
At first Weathers considered opening a farm brewery in St. George but he quickly learned that breweries are quite competitive and he talked himself out of that idea. Instead, with his knowledge of growing and harvesting grains, Weathers decided to research the malting process. He flew to Texas to shadow a professional maltster and then he was hooked. After earning a malting certification from Colorado State University, Weathers and his business partner, Alex Reeves, planned what machines to buy and install in St. George.
Intelligent Malt
Having an established farm with a seed cleaner and a bagging line in place made it easier for Weathers to try a new crop. His family’s 2,000-acre farm already grew corn, wheat, oats, rye, and soybeans. Because barley is planted in November and harvested in April, it can be grown through the off season of other crops.
“We could plug it in where land would have been laid out,” Weathers said.
He used a special variety of barley seed called Violetta. The two-row winter barley originates in Germany and is known for its malting quality attributes, early sprouting, and resistance to disease.
Weather’s first attempt at growing the seed proved successful. He began malting his first harvest just a few weeks ago. He uses an Intelligent Malting Unit with a 5-ton capacity. The machine is the only one of its kind used in South Carolina. It is controlled with an ipad; the software allows Weather’s to build his own recipes, schedule batches and provide real-time feedback.
Malting barley involves steeping, germinating and kilning the grain. The Intelligent Malt system uses a vertical design and is modular to grow with a maltster’s operation. The steeping tank allows for control over timing and air applications before grain moves down to the germination and kilning vessels. Once in germination and kilning, Weathers can adjust the system to create custom malts.
The entire process takes about a week to complete. Weathers said the most labor-intensive part is cleaning; he has to clean constantly.
After harvesting 200 acres of barley, Weathers has enough grain to malt 10,000 pounds of product each week until the next cycle. He’s currently selling malted barley to 15 breweries and said he hopes to expand his operation soon.
“Business has been very good, we’ve gotten a great reaction from the local breweries,” Weathers said. “It’s really great to see the community of South Carolina support South Carolina farmers and South Carolina agriculture.”