Dorchester County approves mask ordinance

Dorchester County Council on Wednesday approved an ordinance requiring face masks in retail and foodservice establishments in unincorporated Dorchester County. The decision comes after cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in Dorchester County and throughout the state.
Council members David Chinnis and Larry Hargett voted no on the ordinance and Councilman Jay Byars was absent from the emergency meeting.
The ordinance is effective July 1 through the end of August or unless otherwise rescinded or extended by county council. Individuals who violate this ordinance by failing to wear a face covering when required shall be guilty of a civil infraction, and face a fine of $25 to $100.
Employers who fail to require employees to wear a face covering face a fine between $100 and $500.
In recent weeks similar ordinances have been adopted in most Lowcountry municipalities in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Summerville enacted a mask ordinance, Goose Creek approved a resolution that encourages people to wear masks while in public and it distributed 15,000 masks to businesses to give out to staff members and customers. Moncks Corner said its council members are meeting in the coming days to decide on whether to mandate wearing a mask in public.
As of Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services (SCDHEC) confirmed 486 active cases of COVID-19 in Dorchester County. However, SCDHEC estimates the true number of cases in Dorchester County to be upwards of 4,374. These numbers will continue to rise if people do not take action to slow the spread of the virus.
Berkeley County has not mandated wearing masks but does encourage residents to wear masks and follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, a medical doctor and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, told the U.S. Senate this week that he would not be surprised if new virus cases in the United States soon reach 100,000 per day.
He warns that if more Americans do not wear masks or practice social distancing, then the country will see a “disturbing” rise of new cases.
More than 700 South Carolinians have died from COVID-19 since the global novel coronavirus pandemic began. The United States has lost 129,000 people to the virus and world health leaders warn that the worst is yet to come.