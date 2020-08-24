DNR still investigating following Lake Moultrie drowning

A spokesperson from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), one of the investigating agencies looking into the drowning death of a 22-year-old Berkeley County man, said specifics from the Aug. 22 incident are still being worked on by investigators.
David Lucas from SCDNR’s Office of Media and Outreach stated in an email reply, on Aug. 24, that the head of their investigations unit will not be releasing any statements or details into the drowning until the investigation is complete. Lucas added that more information may be released in the coming days.
Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver announced earlier that the body of a missing boater was discovered at 2:37 p.m. on Aug. 22. Oliver identified the deceased as 22-year-old, Ethan Thomas of Bonneau.
Oliver said in the statement that Thomas had gone missing around 3:30 a.m on Aug. 22, after the boat he was in, with three other people, sank on Lake Moultrie. Along with SCDNR, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are also involved in the investigation.