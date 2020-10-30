DHEC offers free flu vaccines for children

DHEC is offering flu vaccines for children in Berkeley County this fall.
Appointments are not required. Parents are asked to remain in their vehicles and call when they arrive via the number provided at the site.
The primary focus for the vaccinations will be school-age students (elementary, middle and high); however DHEC officials have said they will administer a flu shot to parents if requested.
DHEC Children & Youth Initiative Flu Vaccine Clinics
November 2 – Moncks Corner Health Department, 2 - 6 p.m.
November 5 – Moncks Corner Health Department, 2 – 6 p.m.
November 5 – Goose Creek Health Department, 2 – 6 p.m.
November 6 – Goose Creek Health Department, 2 – 6 p.m.