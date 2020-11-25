Developers eyeing site of former Oaks Country Club

Some brick foundation is all that is left of the mansion that once sat on the site at the end of The Oaks Avenue in Goose Creek. The structure was built in 1892 but following a recent fire and the eventual closing of the golf club in early 2019, the once stately manor was flattened and hauled away.
An historic marker leading into the neighborhood where the mansion once stood says the surrounding land has been sold off, worked and repurposed numerous times since the 1600’s. In 1964 the site became the Oaks Plantation Golf and Country Club.
The land will, more-than-likely, change hands once again. Berkeley County tax records still lists, Mims Amusement Operating Company, as the current owner of the property after purchasing it in 1971 for $440,000. County records show the site at, 130 The Oaks Avenue, consists of just over 39 acres with a tax value of $1.38 million.
On Nov. 24 Goose Creek City Council held a special meeting, an item on the agenda said “The Oaks Country Club- Housing Development by Beazer Homes (Presentation/Discussion Only).” There was no live internet streaming service available for the special meeting.
A spokesperson for the city said in an email that Beazer Homes is the primary investor but the plans are only in the discussion phase and council members only received information and nothing was decided or voted on at the special meeting.