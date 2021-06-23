DD2 announces summer food service program details

Dorchester School District Two will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
The program, which began June 21will last through August 13. It will provide breakfast and lunch at no charge for any student participating in face-to-face summer programs.
The food service program is not limited to students participating in face-to-face learning. All children ages 18 and younger will be eligible for meals starting on June 24 until July 29.
For any child receiving meals that are not in face-to-face learning, curbside pickup of breakfast and lunch meal packs will be available on a first come first serve basis at no cost.
The current schedule of meal pack pickup locations is:
Alston Bailey Elementary School on Thursdays from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Fort Dorchester Elementary School on Thursdays from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Gregg Middle School on Thursdays from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Newington Elementary School on Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 12 noon.
Oakbrook Elem/Middle School on Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 12 noon.
Sand Hill Elementary School on Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 12 noon.
For more information, call 843-695-4920.