DCAC pauses annual Kitchen Tour but holds other fundraisers

After 17 years of hosting the Scrumptious Summerville Kitchen Tour & Gala, the Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center is not holding the event this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The annual fundraiser supports the center’s mission of helping children in local communities who are suffering from child abuse and neglect. This event is the largest fundraiser for the center and provides much-needed revenue to the annual operating funds each year.
According to Event Coordinator Rachel Cole, the DCAC has combined a golf tournament with an online auction in lieu of the in-person auction that generally accompanies the Kitchen Tour. Scheduled for October 5, the Troy Knight Memorial Golf Tournament and Kitchen Tour Auction will offer ample opportunities for all supporters to continue to participate in the annual events, but in a manner that allows everyone to remain safe and avoid a large gathering.
The online auction will open for registration on September 1 and participants will be
able to begin viewing items at that point. The bidding portion of the auction will run from Sept. 28 and will end on October 4. Auction items will be available for pick up during the Troy Knight Memorial Golf Tournament at designated times.
All details for the events can be found on the website, along with the opportunity to sponsor, sign up for golf, enroll for the auction, and make a general donation.
The Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center relies on events and the donations of
generous supporters to provide critical services to the community’s most vulnerable children. All participation and donations are so greatly appreciated in order for the center to continue the mission. For additional information please visit www.dorchesterchildren.org