Davis-Bailey Park opens to the public

Davis-Bailey Park in St. George hosted its opening day Saturday, June 5.
The long-awaited park is the result of many community members' hard work to establish more opportunities for the surrounding community.
“The park namesakes, Late Councilman Willie Davis and Councilman George Bailey, were the driving forces behind this park,” said Eric Davis, Parks and Recreation Director. “Both leaders understood early on the tremendous opportunities and benefits such a facility would offer the region.”
Davis said the park will feature a paved walking path, playground, splash pad, event pavilion, two youth baseball fields, multipurpose field, two basketball courts and a concessions stand.
Previously, the land was used for agriculture. Now, Davis plans for it to be a center of activity for the community.
“The park will offer a much needed outlet for active living and foster a sense of pride for residents of Western Dorchester County,” Davis said.
Normal park hours will be from 7:30 A.M. to 9:30 P.M. daily. The location is 5190 E. Jim Bilton Blvd., in St. George.