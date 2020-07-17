Customers sue Petland Summerville, claiming store sold them sick puppies

Seven families have sued Petland Summerville and the franchiser Petland Inc., alleging the store knowingly sold them sick puppies.
“It’s been a very emotional journey,” said Megan Madden, owner of a soft-coated Wheaten terrier named Chewbacca. “I don’t think we’ll ever know any long-term health effects.”
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in state court in Dorchester County.
In 2018, the Bacons Bridge Road pet store was sold to a new owner, who announced plans to start selling puppies from commercial breeders. Petland Summerville is the only pet store in the town and Dorchester County that sells puppies for profit.
Groups such as the Charleston Animal Society, Lowcountry Animal Rescue and Dorchester Paws have routinely spoken out against the practice.
Advocates and officials have argued such practices lead to the development of “puppy mills” or dog breeders that push out puppies for profit.
Petland Summerville said Thursday the lawsuit is the latest tactic to shut down their business and put local employees out of work.
“We stand by our industry-leading standards and we exceed state standards of care for all animals in our store and will continue to be a community partner and responsible corporate citizen,” a statement from the store said.
The families who filed the lawsuit seek compensation for damages associated with veterinary bills, the purchase of the puppies, additional associated costs and past and future emotional distress.
Ted Corvey, an attorney with Kidd Corvey & Simpson, said families like Madden’s were assured their dogs were healthy when they were purchased. Madden’s dog Chewbacca was later diagnosed with seizure disorders and two respiratory infections.
In addition to seeking damages for thousands of dollars in veterinary bills, Corey said they want to end the practice of selling pets without detailed health histories. In the eyes of the law, pets are considered property and not for their role as a potential emotional companion.
“I would hope this case can change that, I don’t know if it can,” Corvey said.
At their last veterinary visit a few months ago, Madden was told that Chewbacca wouldn’t have much longer to live. Today he is still alive, taking medication three times a day. But Madden and her family are constantly anxious regarding any signs of illness.
“You just live in that constant fear of ‘what if?’ ” she said.
Last month, Dorchester County Council unanimously voted to make it illegal for any pet store employee or manager to display, sell or otherwise dispose of any dog or cat in unincorporated parts of the county.
Dorchester County Councilman David Chinnis introduced the ordinance earlier this year after North Myrtle Beach became the first area in the state to approve a similar law.
The Dorchester County ordinance does not cover Summerville.