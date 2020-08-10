CSU announces test flexible application policy for spring and fall 2021 admissions

Charleston Southern University will waive standardized test score requirements for some Spring 2021 and Fall 2021 applicants to provide relief to prospective students and their families in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release from CSU, the university will waive test score requirements for applicants with at least a 3.0 unweighted high school GPA.
“High school students have faced immense disruption in college prep and planning this year,” said Kimberly Ford, Director of Undergraduate Admissions at CSU. “Navigating college admissions is already a stressful process for many families, but decreased availability and capacity of standardized testing facilities has added to that anxiety this year. CSU aims to minimize that stress during an already difficult time in our world.”
A test flexible policy means that students will not be penalized for the lack of standardized test scores. Each CSU applicant will be evaluated for academic scholarships and financial aid upon acceptance.
“Our review process considers a variety of factors, and we consider a student’s academic performance in high school as the clearest indicator of college success. We also look at other areas such as leadership ability, character and work ethic,” Ford said. “Though this is a short-term solution, this experience could refine our application process moving forward.”
Students who do submit test scores may provide SAT, ACT or CLT (Classic Learning Test) exam scores. Currently, in-state applicants are still encouraged to take the SAT or ACT, as it is a requirement for the state’s Palmetto Fellows scholarship. Test scores are also important for the competitive Life scholarship.