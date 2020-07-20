Crime Blotter

Naked man assault
On June 28, police in Summerville responded to an apartment complex on Central Avenue, in regard to a naked male asking for help. Police said when they arrived they found the complainant in the parking lot wearing only a bath towel and he seemed to be upset.
The incident report stated the complainant said he was at his girlfriend’s apartment and they were nude in the bed watching television. The report stated that’s when his girlfriend’s, ex-boyfriend stormed into the bedroom and began punching and kicking him about his head and body, and at one point, police were told, the suspect stepped on the complainant’s neck.
Police stated that the victim told them he thought he was going to be killed and managed, while nude, to escape the apartment. The report stated that as the victim ran from the apartment he was banging on doors and yelling for help.
Police said one person opened the door and handed the victim a towel and then called police. Police stated that during the investigation they talked to the complainant’s girlfriend who said the suspect, her ex-boyfriend, has a violent past.
The report stated that the female told officers the two have been on good terms lately because they have children in common. Police were told the suspect had her door key because he sometimes comes to watch the baby while she works.
Police stated that they took photos of the victim’s injuries and put out a warrant for the suspect’s arrest for third-degree assault and battery. No arrests were made at the time of the report.
Accidental discharge
On June 23, police in Summerville were called to a home on Holiday Drive regarding a bullet stuck in some drywall. The complainant told officers the bullet was found protruding from the wall in his son’s bedroom. The incident report states police were told by the complainant that he heard something ricochet off the side of the house the night before. Officers said while on scene the neighbor walked over to inform them he had an accidental discharge in his home the prior evening. The report states the neighbor said he took apart his handgun for cleaning. When he put it back together he checked its function and a round fired. The report states the bullet went through his computer monitor and out of the house. The neighbor told officers he went outside to check where the projectile went but he could only see where it exited his house. Police were told by the neighbor the he would pay for any damages and the complainant agreed and did not want to pursue the matter any further.
Shots fired
On June 27, police in Summerville were called to home on Driver Avenue, for shots fired. Police said when they arrived they were told by the complainant that he heard several loud pops and when he walked outside he found that someone had shot through his door. The incident report states the complainant checked his exterior video camera and saw a man exit a vehicle in front of the home, walked halfway up the driveway and raised two middle fingers. The report states at that point the subject got back into the car and a few minutes later the complainant heard the pops but the shooting was not recorded. Police said it was determined that nine shots were taken at the door. The report states that the complainant wished to pursue charges. Police later noted the complainant told them one of his relatives, was driving his truck and was involved in an accident with a pedestrian earlier in the day. At the time of the report it was unknown if the incident was in retaliation for the accident. No arrests were made at the time.
Baby locked in car
On June 28, police in Summerville were called to Farmington Village in reference to a 13-month old baby locked in a vehicle. Police said when they arrived the outside temperature at the time was 97 degrees and the vehicle was not running. Police said fire crews were already trying to gain entry to the vehicle when they arrived. The report states none of the windows were rolled down. Police said crews on the scene broke the driver’s side window and unlocked the door. EMS then arrived to check on the child. The report states the mother of the baby placed the keys on the floorboard to while putting the child in the car seat and then shut door; the doors locked automatically. The report states no investigation was required.