Crews searching for missing swimmer

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is involved in the search for a missing swimmer. Crews that include the Berkeley County Marine Patrol, Pimlico Fire Department and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources are searching the Cooper River.
A statement from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said responders got the call around 3:30 p.m. on May 6, about three juveniles that jumped off of the train trestle in the area of Strawberry Chapel Road in Moncks Corner. Emergency ofﬁcials were able to rescue two juveniles and one is currently still missing.
This is a developing story.