Creek City Grill and Brewery to open at former Goose Creek Fire Station

Goose Creek will soon be getting its first craft beer grill and brewery.
Wide Awake Brewing Company, the first distribution brewery in Berkeley County, issued a news release this week announcing that it has partnered with Creek City Grill of Goose Creek to form a new business called Creek City Grill and Brewery.
The brewery is to be located inside the old Goose Creek Fire Station headquarters on Button Hall Avenue.
“It’s really going to bring new life into that building,” said Matt Brady, economic development director for Goose Creek. “It will be a true gathering place and probably catalytic for that part of town.”
The old fire station’s large bays and open space makes it ideal for a brewery, he added.
“But what is really cool about it is that it will be a brewery but also a full service restaurant; it’s going to be a family-friendly place and we think it will have a lot of staying power.”
The city has worked closely with the redevelopment firm Cityvolve to repurpose the old fire station. Brady said the city’s vision all along was to redevelop the building into something “creative,” but also they were set on it being some type of food and beverage business.
The brewery will boast a five-barrel brewhouse, spacious taproom, wine and liquor bar, indoor and outdoor seating, and a full-service sit-down dining area. It will offer an array of craft beers on draft in the tap room, as well as filling growlers, cans, and having bottle releases for limited edition ales and lagers.
The restaurant will serve a variety of cuisine, including steaks, seafood, and entrees.
Demolition on the building has already begun and the project is expected to be finished by the first quarter of 2021.
