COVID-19 vaccination blitz in Berkeley County

Recently it was determined by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control that more than 75-percent of people 75-years-old and older were not vaccinated in Berkeley County. To counter this, through the South Carolina Hospital Association, Roper St. Francis Healthcare was given 4,700 doses of the two-shot, Moderna vaccine and asked to get to work.
Organizers along with the National Guard have set up at the Moncks Corner Recreation Complex to get shots into those 55-years-old or older and anyone falling into phases 1A or 1B. On March 15, day one of the effort they are planning to give out 1,200 doses.
Roper St. Francis Healthcare began the effort to vaccinate the Lowcountry back on Jan. 19. In coordination with the city of North Charleston and the North Charleston Coliseum, healthcare workers administered the COVID-19 vaccine to those driving into the coliseum parking lot. While the effort is getting people vaccinated, some still can’t make it to the site.
“Although it’s central to our tri-county space we know that those rural pockets, they still struggle to get there,” said Kimberly Butler-Willis, Director of Community Health with Roper St. Francis. “Transportation is still an issue and in rural communities; public transportation isn’t even an option. We really were appreciative and grateful to actually come into the community and into the neighborhood.”
At least for day one, the effort to zero-in on Berkeley County is working. Healthcare workers at two separate clinics at the site at, 418 E Main Street in Moncks Corner, are steadily administering the first shots.
“Today we’ve been seeing nothing but Berkeley County which has really been awesome,” said Butler-Willis. “I believe that we’re hitting hard on what we came to do and that’s here Berkeley County for those rural, uninsured and communities of color and I think we’re doing it today.”
The vaccination effort will go from March 15 to March 19 and there are still some slots open. Those wanting to get vaccinated must make an appointment by calling 855-RSF-0055 or emailing cv19vaxreg@rsfh.com. Organizers said anyone driving-in or walking-up are welcome but plan to wait at the site after the shot for 15-minutes to make sure there are no adverse effects.
A second shot of the Moderna Vaccine is needed. Appointments for that vaccination will be set for April 12-16.