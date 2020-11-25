COVID-19 testing as important as ever during the holidays

from
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is trying to stay proactive in an effort to slow infection rates while reminding the public to get tested for COVID-19, early and often, in the weeks and months ahead.
When it comes to gatherings with family and friends the biggest holidays are crammed close together at the end of the year, beginning with Thanksgiving, which is just days away.
“It’s important to protect ourselves and everyone in our community. We’re asking everyone to show gratitude for one another by taking extra precautions,” said Dr. Katy Richardson, DHEC’s Regional Medical Director of the Lowcountry.
Statewide, cases have started to rise to levels not seen since this Summer. The climb in infections comes as more and more people are staying indoors and the holidays compound the concerns health officials have about the weeks ahead.
“Instead of planning large holiday gatherings, get tested and further protect those in our friend and family circles by keeping our preventative measures in mind,” said Richardson.
Those preventative measures of course are mask wearing, social distancing and hardest of all this time of year, avoiding large gatherings. But testing is where it all starts and getting a test at one of DHEC’s testing sites, no longer comes with a long wait in line and the tests are not as intrusive as they once were.
There is a new swabbing procedure used which does not go so deep up into the nose and the results, on average, are coming back within 48 to 72-hours. Also DHEC has begun a new testing initiative called “Be Positive You’re Negative” to give more tests to more people before the holidays.
Keep in mind though a negative test is not a free pass to travel for some close contact with family. The test is no good without social distancing and mask wearing.
“We want to encourage everyone to remember that the actions we take today could determine our ability to come together to celebrate holidays and family gatherings in the future,” said Richardson.
If you’re still wondering who should get tested, the easiest answer is everyone. DHEC wants anyone with symptoms, however mild, to get tested. Also those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
It’s also important that testing be done on those who do not fall into either one of those categories.
“We still recommend you get tested monthly because we know that through testing, a good percentage of those who tested positive do not have symptoms,” she said.
While it is difficult to cancel long standing family traditions this time of year, health officials urge understanding and patience because sooner-than-later, things will be getting better.
“We know that a vaccine is coming soon and we hope, in the near future, be widely available,” Richardson said. “But we will continue to remain vigilant about applying the tools that we have right now that are most effective at reducing the spread.”