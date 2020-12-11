COVID-19: State sees highest single day infection count

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the daily COVID-19 numbers for Friday, Dec. 11. The emailed statement noted that one week ago, South Carolina announced its highest number of new cases of COVID-19. On Dec. 11, the state exceeded that number by more than 700.
A total of 3,137 confirmed and 80 probable cases of COVID-19 were announced on Dec. 11, as well as 42 additional deaths and five probable deaths. So far the state has now suffered 4,673 deaths and exceeded 245,200 cases, the statement said.
“South Carolina, like many other states, is currently experiencing a worsening of this pandemic,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director. “While the arriving vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, it will be months before there is enough vaccine available for everyone. It is incumbent upon all of us to continue to take actions aimed at saving lives.”
Locally on Dec. 11, Berkeley County reported 41 confirmed cases and three probable cases, Dorchester County has 62 confirmed cases and seven probable cases, Charleston County has 97 confirmed cases and five probable cases.
The upstate is being especially hard hit, the latest tally showed Greenville County having 535 confirmed cases and Spartanburg County had 346 confirmed cases on, Dec. 11.
State public health officials continue to stress that people continue to act to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by taking small steps that make a big difference, including: wearing a face mask, social distancing from others by at least six feet, getting tested and staying home when you’re sick and limiting contact with those outside your household.
“No one else should have to die at the hands of this silent killer,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, in the statement. “It is within all of our powers to stop COVID-19. As we each wait patiently for our turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, let’s keep doing our part by wearing our masks and practicing social distancing.”
The statement said that in addition to following public health safety precautions, DHEC continues to urge the public to be open and honest with case investigators and contact monitors and follow their guidance. The information provided through such calls helps the public health staff take actions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in communities.