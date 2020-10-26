COVID-19 cases nearing 200,000 cases in South Carolina

Why is getting tested important?
DHEC continues to emphasize the importance of testing. While many people with COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms, it is still possible that they could be infected and pass the disease to friends, family and loved ones. Meanwhile, others don't know that they've been in close contact (within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes) with someone with confirmed COVID-19. Therefore, we continue to provide no out-of-pocket costs community testing events open to anyone who would like to be tested.
What are the symptoms?
You should consider getting tested if you are having any of these symptoms:
Fever or chills
Cough
Sore throat
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
New loss of taste or smell
Muscle or body aches
Fatigue
Headache
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea