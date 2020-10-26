You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 cases nearing 200,000 cases in South Carolina

Who Should Get Tested?

404 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Why should I get tested?

Why is getting tested important?

DHEC continues to emphasize the importance of testing. While many people with COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms, it is still possible that they could be infected and pass the disease to friends, family and loved ones. Meanwhile, others don't know that they've been in close contact (within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes) with someone with confirmed COVID-19. Therefore, we continue to provide no out-of-pocket costs community testing events open to anyone who would like to be tested.

What are the symptoms?

You should consider getting tested if you are having any of these symptoms:

Fever or chills

Cough

Sore throat

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

New loss of taste or smell

Muscle or body aches

Fatigue

Headache

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Berkeley County Numbers

Rate (per 100k): 2,566.4

Cases Confirmed positives: 5,849, Probable: 203

Deaths Confirmed: 89, Probable: 4