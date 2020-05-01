COVID-19 cases continue to climb at local facility

Across the country coronavirus numbers continue to increase inside nursing homes and assisted living facilities. A center in Hanahan remains one of hardest hit in South Carolina.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on April, 28 that the state has 595 positive cases inside 62 facilities. The agency said that 44 patients or staff have died as a result.
Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hanahan has 76 of those positive cases as well six deaths, the agency reports. A week before on April 21, when the first numbers, regarding such facilities, were released the center had 57 cases.
DHEC said in a statement that COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities are an indicator of ongoing transmission of virus within a community and require an intense focus on infection prevention practices.
“This virus is taking its toll on many of our state's most vulnerable, including our friends and family who reside in long-term care facilities,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, a DHEC Physician. “DHEC continues to work with facilities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide recommendations and guidance for best practices in controlling the spread of this disease.”
On March 13, Gov. Henry McMaster issued an Executive Order that stopped public visitation to these types of facilities in order to help protect the vulnerable population of residents, staff and visitors. This order is still in effect at this time.
DHEC also has worked with nursing home facilities in South Carolina to review infection control practices, increase testing of residents and staff and group together residents with COVID-19 infections – all critical to preventing ongoing spread of the virus within their facilities.
DHEC cautions that in order to protect those most vulnerable to serious consequences of this disease, the entire community, including the staff who work in these facilities, must be aware of the risk and continue to practice social distancing, good hand-washing and wearing face masks in public areas, to prevent ongoing transmission of the virus.
Several measures have been implemented statewide to protect residents and staff at nursing homes. This includes that all nursing homes are required to report COVID-19 infections to DHEC. The agency’s disease investigation staff is working closely with facilities to prevent additional cases by investigating when a COVID-19 case is reported in an employee or patient.
Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Center is both a long term and short term care facility owned by HCR ManorCare.