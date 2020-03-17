COVID-19: Berkeley County Declares State of Emergency

On Tuesday March, 17 Berkeley County Council issued a State of Emergency declaration in response to the local threat of novel coronavirus, officially called COVID-19.
A statement released Tuesday afternoon said council met for an emergency meeting at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17. The declaration was necessary for Berkeley County to implement emergency planning for anticipated problems and prepare for emergency actions needed to confront the challenges of COVID-19.
The release also said Berkeley County Emergency Management moved OPCON Level 2 at the Council Meeting. This means a disaster or emergency is likely to impact the county and there is enhanced awareness. Berkeley County Emergency Management continues to coordinate plans with its partners at the local, state and national levels.
Berkeley County officials want to remind residents to continue to encourage citizens to take precautions to limit the spread of the virus. Public health officials also continue to advise proper preventative measures that have been issued by DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to stay healthy and help limit the spread of the virus.
Also Berkeley County has closed a majority of its buildings and facilities to the public. All Berkeley County updates can be found on the Berkeley County website under “Coronavirus COVID-19 latest.” A full list of County Closures can be found HERE.