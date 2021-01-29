County sees slight increase in jobless rate

from A2
Berkeley County’s jobless rate has increased slightly during the last month, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
After a steady drop in jobless claims in the last few months, data shows that the county went from 3.8 percent unemployment in November to 4.3 percent in December. A year ago in December, the unemployment rate was 2.1 percent.
The slight increase in the unemployment rate could in part be related to an similarly small increase in the overall workforce. The number of people available to work in Berkeley County increased from 100,326 in November to 100,616.
Both Berkeley County and Dorchester County have similar results, with both counties out performing totals from around the state.
Statewide, the unemployment went from 4.4 percent in November to 4.6 percent in December.
“The latest release shows a slight uptick to 4.6 percent in December 2020 from November’s revised unemployment rate of 4.4 percent. Unfortunately, we lost 3,646 jobs from the ranks of the employed,” said S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director, Dan Ellzey.
Ellzey also said that December 2020 was filled with uncertainty as the CARES Act federal programs came to an end.
“We all watched and waited to see if federal extensions would be signed into law,” he said. “Now that our agency has swiftly implemented the FPUC, PUA and PEUC extensions, we are encouraging claimants to look at opportunities in the new year.”
The state agency’s Project Job One initiative continues to promote the 75,000 jobs posted in the SC Works Online Services (SCWOS) portal, according to Ellzy.
“These are great jobs, and those who are quick to take action and apply for these positions will get the best jobs,” he said. “Not only that, they will be receiving additional perks such as medical benefits and retirement opportunities. Waiting could mean missing this opportunity.
Regionally the Charleston-North Charleston Metropolitan Statistical Area showed very similar unemployment numbers as the three other areas around the state — Columbia MSA (4.3 percent), Florence MSA (4.8 percent) and Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin MSA (4 percent).
Rural Allendale County, which has a workforce of just 2,582, posted the highest unemployment rate of — 8.6 percent. Lexington County, sitting just west of Columba, had the lowest unemployment rate — 3.5 percent.
According to the most recent report provided from DEW, industries reporting employment gains were trade, transportation and Utilities (+6,900); professional and business services (+5,300); leisure and hospitality (+2,300); construction (+900); and government (+500).
The sectors that saw the biggest decreases in jobs were noticed in the education and health services (-400); other services (-400); financial activities (-300); and manufacturing (-200).
Ellzey said DEW has tools to help match jobs with the unemployed or under employed.
“Conducting a few work searches each week can increase someone’s chance of finding a job exponentially, and by doing the work search through the SCWOS app at the same time they certify their UI claim in the SCDEW app, they engage in a habit that could be the key to employment,” Ellzey said.
“Using these free smartphone tools is convenient and eliminates the broadband and technology barriers faced by many people in rural counties,” Ellzey said.
Source: SCDEW