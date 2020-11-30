County sees decline in new coronavirus cases

On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) provided the Berkeley Independent data regarding COVID-19 updates.
Berkeley County saw 24 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of reported cases to 7,118 including 103 deaths.
Statewide, the total positive cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina (216,129), we have symptom onset data (meaning, the date when a person first showed signs of illness) for 127,676 of those individuals. Of those individuals, 3,000 have unfortunately died.
Next door in Dorchester County, health officials reported 5,821 re[prted case amd 109 deaths
The number of reported cases per day spiked to 131 cases in one day on July 18, but then declined through the months following.
On Friday, the last day for which data is available, just 17 cases were reported.
Charleston County reported 50 new cases.
The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Sunday were Greenville, 174; Spartanburg, 111; and Richland, 77.
Early on Monday, national news outlets reported that a vaccine to protect infection was closer to becoming available.
“We have to immunize for impact,” said Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of health and human services in a report from the Washington Post. “The rest of America will get it in the second quarter, third quarter of 2021, but we could maximize our impact right now.”
In South Carolina, SCDHEC officials said they hope to have a COVID-19 vaccine available soon, but provided no information on when that may happen.
State officials provided only the following dates provided by federal officials:
End of October 2020, 3 million doses will be available nationwide.
End of November 2020, 20-30 million doses will be available nationwide.
End of December 2020, 35M-45M doses will be available nationwide
“The overarching goal of this vaccination plan is the equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state, based on the most current federal guidance and recommendations,” according to a prepared statement from SCDHEC.