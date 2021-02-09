Coroner seeing record caseload, offers insight on autopsies

On Feb. 8, Berkeley County Council members moved forward on a funding request made by the coroner’s office. Coroner, George Oliver addressed council, telling members that deaths, of all types, are climbing rapidly.
Oliver supplied information showing COVID-19 is to blame for some of the high numbers, but not in a direct way. The actual virus accounts for less than 70 deaths involving the Berkeley County office and none of those involved autopsies.
The exchange at the meeting went a little off topic after a question from Councilman, Caldwell Pinckney, Jr. regarding virus autopsies. Council members learned that if any person tests positive for COVID-19 before or after a, seemingly natural death, like a heart attack, an autopsy isn’t performed.
“Who won’t let you autopsy?” Councilman, Josh Whitley then inquired.
“MUSC doesn’t, the forensic pathologists, they will not do an autopsy on a COVID case—a known COVID case,” Oliver said. “It’s because of the fear of, I imagine the fear of spreadability or exposure to it. But if it’s a COVID case they just want to list it as-- DHEC’s same guidelines. List it as a DHEC COVID case versus doing an autopsy.”
The coroner said, while an autopsy is not done on a COVID positive death case, his office will investigate the deceased person’s past medical history to get additional insight on the possibility of a different cause of death.
Oliver is requesting an additional $55,000 for professional services to help with things like toxicology reports and autopsies. He offered council some numbers that showed the month of January had the highest caseload ever.
“We’ve had a 41 percent increase in our deaths in the past fiscal year,” Oliver said from the podium. “The increase we are experiencing is 514 more cases than we had last year for a total of 1,770 and already this year in 2021, in January alone, we’ve had 222 cases, our case amounts are extremely high,”
Information provided to council showed county growth and a growing elderly population has also driven up the number of caseloads. What’s more, the coroner’s office believes fewer people are going to the doctor and hospitals due to fear of COVID-19, which may be adding to a higher natural death rate with unknown medical history.
“The naturals have gone up, the motor vehicle accidents have doubled our suicides are up and our overdoses is off the charts,” Oliver said. “More people are at home they’re jobless there’s a lot of factors going on and they turn to prescription pills or other illicit drugs and we’re seeing a lot of overdoses attributed to that.”