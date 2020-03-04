Coronavirus: DHEC officials release update

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). DHEC said currently there are no known cases of the potentially deadly coronavirus in South Carolina and released its first set of numbers on the state agency’s efforts, in what it calls a rapidly evolving public event.
As of Wednesday morning, March, 4 DHEC has completed monitoring on 49 patients, 13 are currently being monitored and there have been five negative tests and zero positive tests. Patients must first meet a threshold regarding their symptoms before being tested.
The CDC reports that as of March 4, there have been 80 reported cases in the United States resulting in nine fatalities. Both Georgia and North Carolina are two of the 13 states that have reported cases of the Coronavirus. The bulk of the positive tests, at this time, are in California and Washington State.
The public is being urged to wash hands often, cover coughs and stay home if feeling sick.