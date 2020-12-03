You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cooler days with showers possible through the weekend

  • Updated
Cooler days with showers possible through the weekend
Buy Now

Thursday night will bring more chilly weather to the Lowcountry, according to the National Weather Weather Service.

Residents in Berkeley and Dorchester counties are expected to see cloudy skies with a low around 46 degrees.

Friday is expected to see a 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Forecasters said skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Friday night is expected to bring showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Saturday. The low will be around 50 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.

Saturday will bring a 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Then it is expected to be sunny, with a high near 63. A west wind between 10 and 13 mph, is expected to generate gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 39 degrees.

Forecasters are calling for a mostly sunny Sunday with a high near 57 and a low around 40 on Sunday night. Sunday night also brings a 20 percent chance of showers.

More of the same cool jacket weather is expected as the the work week begins.

Monday is expected to bring sunny skies with a high near 58 and a low near 36 on Monday night, which also will bring a 20 percent chance of showers.

Forecasters are calling for the next week to see daytime highs in the 50s and 60s and lows at night in the mid- to high 30s.