Community member announces candidacy for Summerville Town Council District 1

Voters in Summerville have a contested seat to decide in the upcoming Town Council District 1 race.
Don Johnson recently announced his bid against incumbent Aaron Brown, who has served as District 1 councilman since 2005.
District 1 encompasses areas of town that include Rosinville, Reesville, Indian Field, Delemars and Grover.
Brown, who is the only African American representative on council, has previously served on the Dorchester County School Board and the DD2 school board.
Currently, he is an insurance broker, serves on the executive committee of the NAACP, and is a member of the Society of Financial Service Professionals, in addition to his role with the town council.
"I am very proud that Summerville has been a town that has basically always gotten along,” Brown said. “I think Summerville is a great town and I think we've done a great job over the years. Certainly we stumble sometimes but when you are growing as fast as we are you certainly are going to stumble from time to time.”
Johnson, an Army veteran, first moved to the town in 1990 and presently serves as an associate pastor at Harbor Lake Baptist in Goose Creek.
“I love this town and I can't imagine living anywhere besides Summerville,” Johnson said.
More information regarding Johnson's background and priorities for the town can be found on his Facebook page titled "Don Johnson for Summerville."
The official filling period for all the town election races is in the first part of August.