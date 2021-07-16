Colonel Christopher N. Williamson joins BOD at Farmers & Merchants Bank of South Carolina

Farmers & Merchants Bank of South Carolina has announced that Colonel Christopher N. Williamson has joined its Board of Directors as well as being elected to the Board of Directors of the Bank’s holding company, FMB of S.C. Bancshares, Inc. Williamson was elected at the annual stockholder’s meeting that was held on April 12.
Williams, who is a native of Darlington, South Carolina, is distinguished as the first African American to be appointed as Commander of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Williams is a 35- year veteran of law enforcement and has nearly 33 years of service to the Highway Patrol.
He completed his undergraduate work at Fayetteville State University, receiving a Bachelor's degree in Political Science. Later, he went on to complete a Masters degree in Clinical and Behavioral Counseling from Webster University. Williams is married and has two daughters and currently resides in Summerville, South Carolina.