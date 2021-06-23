College Park Middle hosts summer reading kick-off with authors

College Park Middle School hosted New York Times bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe and debut author Angela May to kick off its summer-reading push.
The June 15 event was the same day "The Islanders," which was co-authored by Monroe and May, was released nationwide.
It wasn't too long ago that May, who once attended College Park Middle, walked the same halls as a student. Back then, she had no idea she one day would become a published author.
At the recent event, May spoke to students as a graduate of the Berkeley County School District herself, encouraging them to continue pursuing their dreams, even during these awkward years of middle school.
“I remember going through so many of the awkward parts of growing up that came along with your job as a student. I would just say for the students, even on the hard days, to power through. Because this is your future,” May said.
Growing up, May knew she wanted to help people, but wasn't sure exactly how. After falling in love with broadcast journalism during a high school course, she went on to work at several local news stations and eventually launched her own company, May Media and PR, which helps local businesses promote their stories.
“I have always been a lover of words and meaning and I knew I wanted to help people, so I just kind of kicked around some ideas," May said. "What's funny is I never thought of writing books. I never really knew that was an option. So, I thought maybe I could write news articles that help people.
May continued, “If you would have asked me 10 years ago, ‘Do you think you'll be a published author? No, I would not have known that. … I had no idea I would be writing chapter books for middle grade students, but I see now this is exactly where I want to be.”
The summer reading event was held in conjunction with Berkeley Electric Cooperative, which allowed each sixth and seventh grade student at the school to receive a free signed copy of "The Islanders," written for ages 8 to 12.
“This is truly a project of our heart,” May said, explaining that both authors wanted to share the low country landscape that they love through the book.
Monroe, who has published 27 books, lives on Isle of Palms, where she frequently finds inspiration for her novels.
The story takes place on Dewees Island, a small spit of land off of Isle of Palms. On Dewees, Monroe explained to students, there are no cars and no Wi-Fi. The main character is an 11-year-old named Jake who spends the summer on the island with his grandmother and ends up finding deep friendships and amazing adventures.
Both authors wanted the book to encourage students to not be afraid to go outside and explore the unknown. The last day of school was on June 17, only days after the event.
College Park Middle Schools Principal Ingrid Dukes said she was hopeful students will take time to read the book as summer break officially begins.