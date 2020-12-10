Clyburn votes in favor of water resources act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn released the following statement Wednesday on the House-passed S. 1811, the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2020:
“I am pleased the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act of 2020 includes three of my priority projects that will help address important water infrastructure needs in South Carolina.
“I have worked since coming to Congress to create and expand the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency, which serves Berkeley, Calhoun, Dorchester, and Orangeburg counties. This legislation includes an increased authorization in project funding for the Agency from the current level of $89,550,000 to $110,000,000. This funding is vital to expand the Agency’s reach to bring more potable water and economic opportunity to this region of South Carolina.
“This legislation also authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a feasibility study to address flooding on the Charleston Peninsula. This study will assess tidal and inland flood mitigation and drainage to help protect against coastal storm surges, reduce risks to human health and safety, and lessen the financial burden on the City of Charleston and its residents for damage caused by repeated flooding and saltwater intrusion. In 2019, Charleston experienced inland flooding one out of almost every five days and rising sea levels are expected to bring more frequent flooding tides in the future.
“Additionally, this bill provides for a flood control study through the Army Corps of Engineers’ Continuing Authorities Program (CAP) for Dorchester County. Since 2015, significant flooding has occurred along the Eagle and Chandler Creeks during storm events including Hurricanes Matthew and Irma. This study will help develop a plan to implement flood control measures.”