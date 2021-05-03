Cities and non-profits get money for community needs

Berkeley County announced it has awarded $1.2 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) to six different local nonprofits and municipalities. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and will provide Berkeley County communities with resources to address unique community development needs.
The funds were presented to each recipient in the form of a large check during the County Council meeting on April, 26.
“We envision in the future to have 13, 15, 17 different award applications each round of funding as other opportunities become available for funding,” said Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb.
The county announced that funding for two of the six recipients is for demolition projects, also known as Slum and Blight projects. Those recipients include the City of Hanahan which received $30,000 for Demolition Projects to demolish two homes, three mobile homes and a storage unit.
“I’m a big believer that when we work together to accomplish, we can get more things done … so I just really thank all of you for being willing to put in the time and effort,” said Hanahan Mayor Christie Rainwater.
Also Berkeley County Codes Enforcement Department received $70,000 for demolition projects in unincorporated parts of the County. The county said the money will aid in eliminating blighted properties to help with health and safety concerns of residents. Also Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be released from daily clearing and securing properties that might otherwise be used for illegal activity.
“This will definitely help with reducing crime. With the broken window theory, many times neighborhoods go on a downward spiral when people let things go; but this will definitely help with vandalism, drug abuse and different things like that,” said Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office
The county said funding for the remaining four projects is for public facilities to improve quality of life in communities around Berkeley County. The City of Goose Creek received $131,834 to update the Senior Center Rehabilitation facility, which is used for meal deliveries, wellness activities, Alzheimer’s support, and much more.
The county said the Tri-Community Center received $189,777 to rehabilitate the existing Community Center facility in Cross. The funds will specifically be used to install a centralized HVAC system and make the facility ADA compliant in order to serve as a Special Medical Needs Shelter and a Point of Distribution site during hazardous weather and emergency events.
In addition, the county announced, Habitat for Humanity of Berkeley County got $200,975, to purchase undeveloped land on Hutchinson Lane, located in the Wall Street community of Moncks Corner, to make infrastructure improvements to safely accommodate 5-7 new affordable homes.
The town of Moncks Corner was given $405,850, to help fund the Miracle League ball field for disabled youth and adults. Located in the Regional Recreation Complex, this project will not only serve Moncks Corner but the entire County and region.
“You’re going to reach over 4,300 special needs kids in Berkeley County in Berkeley County School District alone, and that’s not mentioning the kids that don’t attend school,” said Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear.
Berkeley county said it received the CDBG funding in February, and the projects will be funded beginning July 1. The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.
A new application period for CDBG funds will open this Fall. The deadline to apply will be December 2021. The Community Development Advisory Board will meet in early 2022 to determine how to distribute the funds.