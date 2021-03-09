Check for dirty bird feeders

In an emailed statement the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is asking for South residents to take down their bird feeders until early spring after an increase in mortality reports for Pine Siskins, and other bird species.
The agency said while Pine Siskins are more susceptible than other species to getting sick from dirty bird feeders, there has been an increase in the number of reports SCDNR has received from across the state in the last several weeks.
Those who have bird feeders should take them down until early April, when Pine Siskins have begun to migrate north. The statement said, temporarily removing bird feeders from your yard will not prevent wild birds from returning after the feeder is put back up.
The release states those who have bird feeders must ensure their bird feeders stay clean. Without adequate care, bird feeders can harm, rather than benefit, the local bird population.
SCDNR said dirty feeders can harbor spoiled feed, seed hulls, and waste which can become a source of bacteria, mold, and transmissible diseases between birds.
The agency suggests to cleaned seed feeders at least once per month with one-part liquid chlorine bleach to nine-parts hot water. Allow the feeders to air dry completely, especially wooden feeders, before refilling with seeds. Nectar feeders need special care because of their design.
Nectar feeders should be cleaned each time they are refilled. Clean feeders using four-parts hot water to one-part vinegar or nine-parts hot water to one-part bleach using a special bottle brush to clean small holes. Use multiple feeders and spread them out over a large area to reduce crowding.