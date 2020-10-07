Charleston GI’s new Lowcountry Endoscopy Center opens

Charleston GI has added another facility to its ranks with the opening of Lowcountry Endoscopy Center, located in Carnes Crossroads. Super convenient and state-of-the-art facility for Summerville and surrounding area patients.
The Lowcountry Endoscopy Center is the first of its kind in Berkeley County – and a great step toward increasing access to high-quality, specialized care.
The warm, welcoming facility is designed to put patients at ease, serving as a much-preferred option to a traditional hospital setting for GI procedures and screenings.
With prevention as Charleston GI’s top priority, colon cancer screenings will be one of the main procedures performed at the endoscopy center.
Residents are reminded to schedule their first colonoscopy by age 45, or even earlier if they have a family history of colon cancer. With another location to choose from, getting screened is now easier than ever.
As the first and largest independent GI practice in the Lowcountry, Charleston GI now operates four offices and three endoscopy centers, each focused on providing a higher standard of caring. To schedule an appointment, call 843-722-8000. No referral needed.