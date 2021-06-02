Changes to mask policies a potential step closer to the welcome end of an era

The recent decision by federal officials to loosen mask mandates for those who have been fully vaccinated has left many people feeling a little confused on what the rules are now.
After a year or more finding ways to encourage, accessorize and even normalize wearing masks, almost overnight, they are becoming seemingly irrelevant to those who have had all their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Conflicting rulings — the the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's announcement in May that wearing masks generally isn't needed when someone is fully vaccinated — and, for instance, Summerville Town Council's ruling in March allowing businesses to require masks in their outlets have befuddled many and show any decision to mask up is now in the hands of the community.
On May 13, 2021, the CDC said fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except when required. Additionally, the CDC noted that fully vaccinated people would not have to get tested after being exposed unless they work for or are residents of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter.
At the family of Messiah YahuShuah Assembly, Rabbi Micheal Dunn, said the congregation is still waiting to meet back in person. This is in part because of COVID-19 and partly because of the ability to reach more people through online platforms.
The synagogue has been using YouTube as its primary way of connecting to its congregation throughout the past year. Typically, a worship service would bring in anywhere from 25 to 30 people. But now, by livestreaming services, Dunn said they are able to reach more people.
“It’s been different but it's been good because we are able to reach more people and instead of meeting in a small building, we can reach many people by live streaming,” Dunn said.
The pandemic came at an oddly transitional time for the synagogue, which began meeting for Sabbath services in the Country Inn and Suites off Holiday Drive in August 2019. That was when the congregation first moved out of the previous building it was in, with plans to build a new one up in Bowman. Now, it could be more than a year before the building is completed due to the increased price of construction products.
The congregation continued meeting in the hotel for worship services up until March 2020.
“We found ourselves answering a number of phone calls because we pray for people. There are people that had a lot of fears about what was going on with COVID. And we were able to console the general public, the people that know us and the ones that found us on the web,” said Ruth Dunn, who serves as a priest at the synagogue.
“We were reaching out and praying with them through the hardship of fears from the pandemic and we were also able to meet a number of their needs,” she said, noting that for the first time they began distributing food into low-income communities.
She said although they still had several funerals, they did not host weddings. Mostly, the focus shifted to seeing what the community needed from them during the time of such unknown circumstances.
“We have to have patience and continue doing what we are doing,” Ruth Dunn said.
As the vaccine continues to roll out and become available to even younger ages, anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, some feel more comfortable taking off the masks.
Shelly Parks, at Beauty Parlour 102, has been cutting hair of the same people and families for years. Parks said it's easy for her to have a pretty good idea of who is vaccinated or not and go from there.
“I personally am not unmasked because of the CDC, it's more because of people that work in the medical field that I really trust,” said Rhonda Mcclure, a customer at the salon.
For larger corporations, the decision to no longer requires masks can’t be as individualized. Lowes Foods of Summerville is one of many big businesses that continue to require masks for customers in its stores.
All across town, from grocery stores to places of worship and beauty salons, business owners are having to make difficult decisions about mask requirement sand knowing who has really been vaccinated and who hasn't, while unmasking.