Century Aluminum increasing production and workforce

Driving along Highway 52 in Goose Creek, the unassuming entrance to Century Aluminum-Mount Holly, could easily go unnoticed. But after turning in and traveling about a mile down a narrow road, the woods open to large, gritty-looking buildings — responsible for over $500 million a year in economic activity.
The smelting process at Mount Holly casts aluminum of all shapes and sizes to be used in the manufacturing of things that includes planes, tanks, cars and cans.
The facility is one of only six aluminum smelters remaining in the country and has been in business for 40 years. In that time, it has become one the nation’s largest aluminum producers.
A ceremonial reopening at its smelter was held on June 3, when the company announced it is investing $60 million to restart machinery that will create an additional 100 jobs. It’s an economic impact so great VIPs and elected leaders attended the announcement.
The event was inside the smelter building and had the feel of a political rally staged on the expansive plant floor. “Their success is a win for South Carolina,” said Gov. Henry McMaster, taking a break from some folksy humor. “I congratulate Century Aluminum and all who have worked so hard to make this day a reality.”
The expansion is also a win for Goose Creek, since sections of the Century property were recently annexed into the city. Leaders believe more commercial development should follow.
“The importance of Century Aluminum to our City and indeed the entire region, cannot be overstated,” Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said. “Century Aluminum’s success is our success, and we could not be more pleased with today’s announcement.”
Also adding words at the event, virtually, was U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Sumter, the House Majority Whip. “About a hundred of the employees there live in the 6th Congressional District that I am proud to represent,” Clyburn, the highest-ranking person of color in the House, said from a big screen set up on the plant floor. “South Carolina is one state, this is one country and all of us ought to work to become one people.”
Some of the 400 workers at Century attended the event. And soon there will be more earning a paycheck from the company. Century leaders said the new jobs from the expansion will pay an average $100,000 each in salary and benefits.
“I’ve been here for 15 years,” said Gaven Varner, a saw operator at Century. “It provides for my family, it provides for everyone’s family. It’s a great environment and it brings jobs to the community.”
The expansion couldn’t have happened without a recent agreement between Century Aluminum and Santee Cooper, the public utility. In March, Santee Cooper’s board of directors approved a new contract with the company to provide all the electric needs to the plant through the end of 2023.
Century workers said they hope the expansion and Century’s future can still forge ahead once that new power contract ends.
“It brings so much opportunity to the community. I hope it continues and stays longer,” Varner said.