CARTA announces CARTA on Demand rideshare partnership

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) next week will launch CARTA OnDemand, a first-in-the-region partnership with transportation network companies Uber and UZURV.
The pilot program will offer door-to-door service for seniors age 55 and up and Tel-A-Ride customers making qualifying trips to or from the Medical District and/or WestEdge Publix on the peninsula.
The service, which officially launches on Feb. 1, will operate from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Trips with both UZURV and Uber cost $4 each way and rides can be scheduled as much as 30 days in advance or with as little as 1-hour notice.
“The focus of CARTA OnDemand is on one thing: putting our riders first,” said CARTA Board of Directors Chairman Mike Seekings. “The enhanced level of service offered through this partnership with Uber and UZURV will make traveling easier for the most vulnerable transit users. Direct, on-demand access to necessities such as doctor appointments, the pharmacy and grocery store is an unprecedented step forward for public transit in our region, and it is something we hope to replicate in the future.”
CARTA OnDemand will be offered in addition to the existing Tel-A-Ride paratransit service. Riders requiring wheelchair accessibility will be required to use UZURV in order to access CARTA OnDemand.
The new service is available to seniors 55-plus for up to 20 trips per month to and from the Medical District and an additional 10 trips per month to or from the WestEdge Publix. All CARTA Tel-A-Ride customers are eligible for unlimited use of the service on the Peninsula. (The Tel-A-Ride service application is available here.)
Registration for CARTA OnDemand is now open for anyone 55 and older at RideCARTA.com/OnDemand or in person at the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, 5790 Casper Padgett Way in North Charleston. Current Tel-A-Ride customers are pre-qualified for the program.
Registered users and Tel-A-Ride customers can book rides through the Uber app or by calling the CARTA OnDemand call center powered by UZURV at (843)-592-3505.
Cash is not accepted for the service; a debit or credit card is required.
Under the program, CARTA will subsidize the difference between the $4 rider fare and the total trip cost, up to $21. Customer service staff will inform riders whether or not trips meet eligibility requirements during the registration process. Tips are not included in the price of the ride and are given at the customer’s discretion.
Personal care attendants can be approved as part of the Tel-A-Ride application. If approved, PCAs would be part of the ride request through UZURV. When booking, Uber riders should note the additional passenger count. PCAs will not be charged.
Masks are required while using CARTA OnDemand.
For full details regarding the CARTA OnDemand pilot program, visit RideCARTA.com/OnDemand.
Additional resource: Uber Transit Horizons White Paper
ABOUT CARTA
The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) is a public transportation system dedicated to providing affordable transit in the Charleston, S.C., community through local fixed routes, on-demand paratransit and express commuter service. For the latest on CARTA, visit ridecarta.com, like us on Facebook or follow on Twitter at @RideCARTA. All customers are encouraged to plan rides and track buses with the CARTA-endorsed Transit app.
###
MEDIA CONTACTS
Daniel Brock, Regional Strategist
BCDCOG
(919) 820-2612
Daniel Monroe, Account Supervisor
Rawle Murdy Associates
(843) 422-0682
If you would rather not receive future communications from Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, let us know by clicking here.
Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, - -, -, - - United States